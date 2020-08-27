Interview with Dr Robin Howe from Public Health Wales on Wales at Six

Young people are being urged to follow social distancing guidelines following "concerns" about the numbers of positive coronavirus cases in Wales.

Public Health Wales says there is evidence of increased transmission amongst people between the ages of 20 and 30.

And it's believed a lack of social distancing could be behind the recent rise in cases - particularly in Cardiff, where there have been 51 positive tests in the last week alone, representing 39% of all new cases in Wales.

51 positive cases in Cardiff over past 7 days

Dr Robin Howe from Public Health Wales said a lack of social distancing by a "minority" of those aged 20-30 has "resulted in the spread of the virus to other groups of people."

He added: “I would make a direct appeal to young people to remember that even if they feel that they would not be badly affected by COVID-19 if they were to test positive for it, if they were to pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious, even fatal.

“Despite the lower infection rates in Wales, Coronavirus has not gone away. It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus – that is, by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly.

“I understand that these measures are not easy to adhere to, and make our work and social lives more difficult, but by everyone taking these steps we will ensure that Wales is a safer place for all – including the most vulnerable.”

1,595 people have now died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, while 17,843 people have tested positive for the virus.