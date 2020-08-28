Plaid Cymru has announced that Bethan Sayed, who represents South Wales West in the Senedd, will stand down at next year's election.

Ms Sayed, who was only 25 when she was first elected in 2007, was chair of the Welsh Parliament's Culture Committee until she took maternity leave earlier this year.

She confirmed her decision with an emotional tweet on her Twitter account.

"Now I'm sitting in my living room crying... Glad my baby is sleeping.... Such a hard decision to make to stand down. But my gut is telling me it's the right thing to do. It's been a ride! I've loved it. From your megaphone queen, ymlaen!"

Her party leader, Adam Price, paid tribute to her record as a political campaigner.

“As its youngest ever member when elected, Bethan was a ground-breaking politician from the start. She has stood out as a tireless campaigner in her region and beyond, fighting on behalf of the workers of Ford, Visteon and Tata Steel.

“Serving as chair of the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications committee Bethan has diligently led the work of the Senedd in scrutinising the Welsh Government’s decisions on these important matters. More recently, Bethan championed the pioneering idea of introducing locums to cover Senedd Members’ maternity leave.

“On behalf of Plaid Cymru I would like to thank Bethan for her contribution to Welsh public life and from the Plaid Cymru family to her and her family, I send Bethan our warmest wishes.”

Bethan Jenkins, as she was known until her marriage, was close ally of Mr Price's predecessor as Plaid Cymru leader, Leanne Wood. But her decision to stand down appears to be a purely personal one.