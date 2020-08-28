Public Health Wales has renewed its appeal for young people to follow social distancing guidelines following a "cluster" of positive coronavirus cases in Merthyr Tydfil.

Health bosses say 13 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a cluster around the Merthyr Tydfil area.

The cases are described as being "linked through social gatherings", and it appears the first cases contracted their infection whilst abroad.

Public Health Wales is reminding people aged 18-30 to follow social distancing guidelines, adhere to quarantine rules after returning from overseas, and self-isolate if experiencing symptoms or if advised to by Track and Trace teams.

Siôn Lingard, Consultant in Public Health for Cwm Taf Morgannwg Public Health Team, said: "I am making three, distinct appeals today. Firstly, I urge people to remember the importance of social distancing. Even if they feel that they would not be badly affected by COVID-19 if they were to test positive for it, to know that if they were to pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious, even fatal.

“Secondly, if you have been advised by contact tracers that you should isolate because you have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 then you must follow this instruction. That means not leaving your home for any reason at all.

“Finally, if you have been abroad and have returned from a country on the UK quarantine list, then you must not go out for 14 days. In addition, having a negative test result within the 14 days isolation period does not mean people can end their isolation sooner than 14 days. Through not observing self- isolation guidance on return, it can have serious effects on other families and communities.

“Our investigations into a number of cases of COVID-19 have indicated that a lack of social distancing, in particular by a minority of the 18-30 year age group, has resulted in the spread of the virus to other groups of people.

“Despite the lower infection rates in Wales, COVID-19 has not gone away. It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus – that is, by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly.

“I understand that these measures are not easy to adhere to, and may make our work and social lives a little more difficult, but they are absolutely essential for keeping our communities safe and for protecting ourselves and others – including the most vulnerable.”

There have now been 17,877 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales, including 34 new cases reported on Friday.

1,595 people have died after contracting the virus, according to the latest data from Public Health Wales.