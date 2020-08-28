A number of motorists have been criticised for performing illegal U-turns and driving the wrong way up a slip road to avoid an emergency road closure.

The westbound A55 Conwy Tunnel was closed at around 11 o'clock on Friday morning for vital work, resulting in a traffic jam.

Traffic Wales cameras caught several drivers turning their cars around and heading back the way they came - in the wrong direction.

Tweeting photographs of the incident, a Traffic Wales spokesperson said: "This morning, we had an emergency closure on the A55 Conwy Tunnel.

"In the photos below, you can see several people doing illegal U-turns and driving the wrong way, up an off-slip.

"These actions could've caused a serious accident.

"If you're ever in standing traffic, you must stay still until you're instructed otherwise."

Traffic Wales had tweeted earlier to warn of a 'short rolling roadblock' on the A55, which it said would be in place for around 15 minutes mid-morning.

It added that delays were expected and thanked motorists in advance for their patience.

Friday is expected to remain a busy day for Welsh roads, with a combination of the poor weather and the Bank Holiday weekend resulting in congestion.