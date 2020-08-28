There are concerns over the environmental impact of a freight train carrying large amounts of diesel that derailed and caught fire near Llanelli.

Two workers escaped unhurt after the train derailed in Llangennech on Wednesday night, sparking a fire in three carriages that could be seen from miles away.

Police declared it a major incident and a large number of homes were evacuated, with around 300 people affected.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service confirmed it had extinguished the fire on Friday morning.

The British Transport Police said the priority now was assessing the environmental impact.

Natural Resources Wales said some of the diesel has spilled into the nearby River Loughor, which is a protected marine area.

Farmers, landowners and cockle pickers have been told to stop working until the extent of the spillage has been assessed.Ioan Williams, from Natural Resources Wales, said: "Reports of diesel oil floating on the surface of the river began to come in on Thursday afternoon and throughout the evening."The Burry Inlet Cockle Fishery encompasses the Loughor Estuary and three other Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)."The inlet is within the Carmarthen Bay and Estuaries European Marine Site (EMS) and is designated under the European Union’s Habitats and Birds Directives which safeguards habitats and species that are important and threatened."

The area is home to a large number of birds including wildfowl and waders that feed in the salt marshes.On Thursday afternoon, fishermen reported deposits of oil floating on the surface of the River Loughor and covering seaweed beds.Further updates on the extent of the damage to local wildlife and the environment are expected on Friday.