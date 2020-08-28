A man has been rescued after falling and getting stuck waist-high in a muddy bog in Gwynedd.

Mountain rescuers were called at around 2.30pm on Wednesday to reports of a man who had got trapped in mud while walking near Tanygrisiau Reservoir in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

When he tried to get out the man instead began sinking further into the mud, prompting his friends to call for help.

Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team sent six crew members and two vehicles to help free the man.

A spokesperson said: "Initially falling up to his waist in mud and continuing to sink, the casualty quickly found himself unable to move and the rest of his party wisely decided to call for help."The team deployed six members and two vehicles to the incident, who made good use of our water rescue sled to act as a platform to distribute the casualty and rescuers’ weight on the ground which was impossible to stand on."Whilst we were on route, the casualty had managed to free one leg but the other was firmly stuck in the mud."They said that rescuers successfully pulled the man's leg from the bog "without him coming to any harm".