Video report by ITV Wales reporter Kate Lewis

Among the four young stars singing their hearts out to be crowned this year's 'The Voice Kids UK' winner is 13-year-old Justine Afante from Swansea.

The teenager won a spot in the grand final with her performance of 'One Moment In Time' in the semi-finals.

Miss Afante previously wowed the judges by singing 'Never Enough' in the blind auditions, prompting coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Paloma Faith to turn.

But after an agonising decision, she chose Pixie Lott as her mentor.

Miss Afante told ITV News that working with Pixie is "absolutely amazing."

"She has won multiple times and she has the closest vocal type to me," she said.

"I've never really experienced anything like this and so it's the first big thing that I've ever done - and it's just been amazing.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions and I'm just so grateful that I'm one of those people who got to experience it."

Miss Afante's family are originally from the Philippines but now live in Swansea, and the youngster fronted the 50th anniversary celebrations of the city’s status in 2019.

From as early as they can remember, Afante's parents say their daughter has loved to sing.

"Justine sings all the time even in the bathroom whenever she is taking a shower," said mum Renea Afante.

"Sometimes I have to say to her: 'Lower it down because the neighbours will hear you' or 'It's too loud' - and sometimes I have to say: 'Stop it, you have to rest'."

Miss Afante said being on 'The Voice Kids UK' has given her a "new ambition."

She said: "I want to do more singing and probably make a career out of it.

"But I think singing in 'The Voice Kids UK' has been a dream come true - and I don't want it to stop."