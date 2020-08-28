Police have posted a humorous appeal on social media after a brazen bird made off with a child's beloved cuddly toy.

North Wales Police posted on behalf of four-year-old Sam, whose best pal Dino went missing this week from the family home in Pentraeth, Anglesey.

Sam's mother Amy says she has "turned the house upside down" and believes Dino was swiped from the garden by a passing seagull.

But police on Anglesey are hot on the tail of the wanted winged one, penning a comical Facebook appeal to help bring Dino home.

Officers joked that the seagull suspect has a 'prominent yellow nose' and warned he is a 'flight risk'.

The full post reads: "Dino was kidnapped a few days ago from the Pentraeth area, when his best friend, four-year-old Sam, had his back turned.

"The suspect is described as a white male with a prominent yellow nose and wearing white a top with grey sleeves. He is considered a flight risk.

"No ransom has yet been demanded. However, Sam has offered to swap all his other toys for the safe return of his pal.

"If you have any information that can help us find Dino, please contact us."

The post - which included a seagull 'mugshot' - went down well with followers of the page, racking up hundreds of likes and shares.

One reader commented: "This has made me chuckle. Hope Dino is found safely."

Another said: "This is the cutest post ever! Well done, North Wales Police."

A third joked: "I hope the villain will be doing 'bird'!"

But the appeal has a serious side too, with little Sam said to be "heartbroken" at missing his comforter.

Mum Amy has been sharing photographs of Dino on social media and is urging people in the Pentraeth area to keep their eyes peeled.

She wrote: "I’m hoping if he has been stolen [by a seagull] that he will have been dropped somewhere.

"I have a heartbroken little boy who has taken him on every adventure with him over the last four years and never slept a night without him."

