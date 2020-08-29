People visiting National Parks, woodlands and the countryside in Wales this Bank Holiday weekend are being urged to consider the impact of ‘fly-camping’ after a ''significant and worrying increase'' of unauthorised incidents.

An open letter has been signed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Snowdonia National Park Authority, National Trust Wales and the RSPB Cymru.

They are asking campers to find and book official sites ahead of their visits.

In the letter, they say incidents are ''harming the environment, wildlife, the tourism sector and local communities who are all respectively recovering from the effects of the pandemic.''

Clare Pillman, Chief Executive of Natural Resources Wales, is encouraging people to go out and enjoy themselves, but is pleading with visitors to take care.

“We know lockdown has been hard on everyone and while we’re all eager to get back to enjoying the outdoors we and our partners are asking that this enjoyment isn’t done at the expense of nature and others.”

What is 'fly-camping'?

It is the term given when campers pitch tents or park campervans or motorhomes on land without permission.

It has been on the rise over the summer, especially in Wales’ national parks, forests and nature reserves since restrictions on meeting indoors because of the pandemic.

Fly-camping is an offence when done without the landowner’s permission, and has led to environmental damage, overcrowding, public health concerns, littering, and an increase in the likelihood of wildfires.