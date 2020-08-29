Thirteen vehicles have been towed for illegally parking on a pavement in Snowdonia as police crackdown on congestion in the area.

Traffic Wales said police had a ''busy day dealing with various inappropriately parked vehicles'' on the A5 at Ogwen Valley.

It comes following a busy couple of months, with cars parked illegally across the park as huge numbers opt for staycations in favour of travelling abroad.

It's led to some animosity between tourists and locals, with local businesses and residents have called for visitor charges at tourist hotspots in order to pay for staff who can monitor parking and crowd numbers.

Since last week, a booking service has been in place for car park spaces in the area.

Weekend visitors to Snowdonia must now pre-book a car parking space under new rules to tackle traffic chaos at the beauty spot.

The pilot scheme in in place until the end of Summer.

However, more changes are expected for parking and transport across the Snowdon and Ogwen areas for long-term solutions to overcrowding across the popular tourist spots.