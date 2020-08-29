Police in Burry Port are stepping up their presence after reports of a second mass gathering of young people in the town.

It comes after around 200 teenagers had to be moved on earlier this week.

Officers said they have received information about further plans for teens to meet in large groups on the Bank Holiday weekend.

High visibility patrols will be carried out along the coastal path, and in areas they are expected to meet.

Inspector Dawn Fencott-Price said officers are concerned as it could cause in a repeat of the antisocial behaviour witnessed previously.

“We are doing everything we can to stop this activity, and we are working with colleagues at British Transport Police to try and stop large groups from travelling to Burry Port by train. We will again move groups on if we find they are drinking underage or behaving in an antisocial way, however we are asking for help.''

The police force have warned parents about monitoring their children this weekend. They have also asked shop owners to be ''vigilant'' about who they sell alcohol to.

“We are also asking people in the area to get in touch if they see large groups of teenagers heading towards or walking along the cycle path.