The Welsh Ambulance Service are urging the public to use the 999 services responsibly or face delays ahead of the Bank Holiday.

In August, the service has seen it's busiest day since New Years Day as more people take to the outdoors during the pandemic.

Lee Brooks, the Director of Operations of the service, says their weekly demand is higher than last year.

He says there are other options available which would not affect paramedics getting to the most serious patients in a time where demand is high and resources are stretched.

''Think carefully before calling emergency 999 calls services, there are other options. If you're unsure you can go to the 111 website. If you did want to talk to a nurse or a paramedic you can call 111.''

It comes ahead of the Bank Holiday and expected warm weather.

The Welsh Ambulance service says it has seen more injuries from falls, which alcohol has had a part to play.

''Alcohol has a part to play - better weather means more people outside, more people enjoying a drinking or two and drinking for longer. Keep drinking to a control as we know that can lead to injuries.''

''If it's an emergency, chest pain, stroke, severe bleeding, then we are here. We will always prioritise sending to the most sick patients. We are under increased demand, if you are less serious there is the potential for waiting longer. If you can use other options, that will help us and the most serious and sick in our community.''

Demand has increased with more more people outdoors and more tourists opting to visit Wales rather than fly abroad during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Wales, Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes have been open since the beginning of August. Also up to 30 people are able to meet outside at a social distance, regardless of how many households they are from.

It has led to increased crowds and gathering at outdoor spaces.

Cardiff Bay residents said they are 'fed up' with anti-social behaviour, noise and litter after hundreds of people continue to gather in the area.

It prompted police to introduce additional powers to ban people from the area for a period of up to 48 hours.