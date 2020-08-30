A schoolgirl from Swansea has been crowned the winner of The Voice Kids, beating out three other finalists on Saturday.

13-year-old Justine Afante won a spot in the final with her performance of 'One Moment In Time' in the semi-finals.

She previously wowed the judges by singing 'Never Enough' in the blind auditions, prompting coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Paloma Faith to turn.

On Saturday night, Justine sang 'Listen' by Beyonce to win the top spot.

Miss Afante's family are originally from the Philippines but now live in Swansea, and the youngster fronted the 50th anniversary celebrations of the city’s status in 2019.

From as early as they can remember, Afante's parents say their daughter has loved to sing.

"Justine sings all the time even in the bathroom whenever she is taking a shower," said mum Renea Afante.

"Sometimes I have to say to her: 'Lower it down because the neighbours will hear you' or 'It's too loud' - and sometimes I have to say: 'Stop it, you have to rest'."

Miss Afante said being on 'The Voice Kids UK' has given her a "new ambition."

She said: "I want to do more singing and probably make a career out of it.

"But I think singing in 'The Voice Kids UK' has been a dream come true - and I don't want it to stop."