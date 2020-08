A body has been found in a river in the search for a man who went missing from his boat in North Wales.

A man was reported missing from his boat on the River Dee off Greenfield Docks in Flintshire.

Emergency services found the body of the 52-year-old local man at around 6.30pm on Friday August 28.

No formal identification has taken place, but the family of the man has been informed.

The North East Wales coroner has also been informed.