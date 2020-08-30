Five people were rescued after their craft capsized in difficult waters on Anglesey.

The RNLI were called out at 6.00pm Penrhos to the group who had been out on the water for 40 minutes.

They were eventually found after a search, and three members of the group had swallowed a ''substantial'' amount of water.

An ambulance was called after one person was feeling unwell.

Lifeboat helm Dave Roberts praised the member of the public who raised the alarm, and the owner of the RIB who had assisted the casualties.

”The member of the public who spotted the upturned vessel did exactly the right thing in calling 999. Without that call, who knows what might have happened. The RIB owner had headed straight out to help, and there’s no doubt that without those two people, things might have turned out very differently.''

“Sea conditions were very challenging, and in that kind of weather it can be very difficult to spot someone in the water. The five people concerned were all wearing the correct lifejackets, and so that too was a factor in this situation not ending up in tragedy.”