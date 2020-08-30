Passengers on a flight to Wales from a Greek island have been told they ''must self-isolate'' after at least seven people on board tested positive for coronavirus.

Public Health Wales said the seven cases were from three different parties on a TUI flight from Zante to Cardiff on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a coronavirus outbreak was reported in Plymouth after a group of 30 teenagers returned from holiday in Zante.

The Greek Island is not not currently subject to the UK’s quarantine rules.

All passengers will now be contacted, it has been confirmed.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said he is advising all passengers and close contacts to self-isolate to limit the spread of the virus.

“Cardiff and Vale Test Trace Protect and Public Health Wales have identified at least seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 from three different parties who were infectious on TUI Flight 6215 from Zante to Cardiff on 25 August.''

He appealed particularly to young people to be cautious of passing on the virus to elderly family members or contacts. “I would make a direct appeal to young people to remember that even if they feel that they would not be badly affected by COVID-19 if they were to test positive for it, if they were to pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious, even fatal.

Health officials are urging anyone with symptoms to book a test ''without delay.''

It comes as 56 new cases were confirmed in Wales as of Sunday, but no deaths were recorded.