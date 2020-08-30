Police have criticised those who attended a large gathering in the early hours of the morning in a welsh village as ''irresponsible''.

South Wales Police said around 3,000 people are believed to be at the gathering, where police helicopters and officers on foot patrol are in attendance. Residents of the village of Banwen said they were kept awake since 1am as crowds began to gather in a nearby forest on Sunday morning. Thousands of young people were seen at the gathering, leaving cars parked illegally and obstructing roads throughout the village.

One resident said he feels like a "prisoner" in his own home, as young people are "obviously under the influence of drink and drugs" and could be seen sleeping on benches in the village early on Sunday morning.It comes as the Welsh Government has implemented new legislation which allows organisers of illegal raves to be fined of up to £10,000.It came into force just ahead of the bank holiday in an effort to clamp down on unlawful gatherings as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

One resident who lives on Roman Road said antisocial behaviour has been taking place all night, with people vomiting and urinating outside of homes."The residents of Roman Road in Banwen have been up all night, we have had to put up with people vomiting, urinating outside peoples homes, and the vehicles that are now obstructing the road is bang out of order," she said.She said she phoned the police twice on 999 and was told there were 16 police vehicles in attendance.Mr Reynolds said he's concerned about the use of drugs and alcohol at the event, as well as well as the parking situation. He said vehicles are "being dumped everywhere".One woman said she could hear the music from her home in Blaengwrach -roughly five miles away from Banwen - late last night."I heard the music last night but just thought someone in my village was having a party but went on all night and was still going this morning."I just feel sorry for the people that live in Banwen as if its this loud here then must be unbearable with them let alone the amount of cars parked by their houses."

South Wales Police have confirmed they are aware of a rave and are in attendance. ''Those gathering in large numbers and engaging in anti-social behaviour will know that their actions are irresponsible. To the parents or guardians of young people, we would ask you ensure that you know where their children are and what they are doing.''

“It has been estimated there are up to 3,000 people at the gathering who have apparently travelled from across the UK and we are looking at all pieces of legislation as to what action can be undertaken safely.''

Less than a week ago, police broke up a mass gathering of around 200 teenagrs teenagers in Bury Port.