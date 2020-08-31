Monday is the final day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, however some businesses in Wales say they'll extend the discounts into September.

The businesses will continue the initiative on certain weekdays in September at their own expense.

It comes after small food and drink businesses across the country called on the UK Government last week to extend the initiative.

The initiative, which gives customers half price off their meals up to the value of £10 per head, ends on Monday.

The scheme was launched to help the hard-hit hospitality industry to cope with the pandemic.

The Eat Out to Help Out initiative, launched by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, ran throughout August, with discounted meals and drinks only available from Monday to Wednesday in participating restaurants, cafes and bar.

FSB Wales Policy Chair, Ben Francis, previously said the support is "critical" for providing small firms support as we enter a period of "economic make or break".

"The Eat Out to Help Out scheme has been a huge success in getting people back into our Welsh high streets and town centres.

"Wales’ hospitality firms are only just reopening, having been given the green light to do so in early August.

"Many were not able to open immediately, meaning they couldn’t take advantage of the scheme for the full month, and therefore extending the scheme during September would help those businesses really benefit from Eat Out to Help Out."