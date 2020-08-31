Two organisers at an illegal rave that attracted an estimated 3,000 people have been handed fixed penalty notices for £10,000, South Wales Police said.

Officers said they were still at the scene in Banwen on Sunday evening and that around 1,000 people were still at the site, the force said.

It added that some music equipment had been removed after a section 63 notice was issued and a number of section 59 orders have been issued for people using their vehicles in an anti-social manner.

Superintendent Jason James said: "We have throughout the day had significant resources at the site and been engaging with the attendees and making every effort to engage with the organisers.

"Events of this kind are illegal and have a significant impact on the community.

"A number of people have left the site but there are still around a thousand people in attendance and we will continue to have resources at the location throughout the night.

"Those gathering know that their actions are irresponsible and we are working with other agencies and utilising the legislation available to us including Covid-19 legislation but we need to ensure that any action taken is done so safely."