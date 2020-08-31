A flight from the Greek island of Zante on which almost 200 passengers were told to self-isolate after coronavirus cases were confirmed had many people on board who were 'not wearing their masks correctly', a traveller has said.

There are 16 cases of Covid-19 linked to people who took Tui flight 6215 to Cardiff on August 25, and officials know that seven of those cases were infectious or potentially infectious whilst on the flight, according to Dr Gwen Lowe, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales.

Dr Lowe said there have been about 30 cases in Wales in the last week that have come back from Zante, confirmed in people who were on different flights and staying in different locations.

Stephanie Whitfield was on the Tui flight to Cardiff and described how passengers were not wearing masks correctly and just seemed to 'disregard the rules'.

She told ITV Wales that she 'didn't feel safe' on board the flight: "I don't think many of the passengers had been completely educated on the use of face masks.

"There were people with their masks underneath their noses, underneath their chins, people were taking them off to speak to other people, taking them off and wandering down the aisle to speak to other people.

"I didn't feel safe and we took the decision before we got back into Cardiff that we were going to self isolate just because we thought it was the responsible thing to do.

"I was sat in the middle seat and the gentleman next to me had his mask around his chin so for me to kind of highlight it to someone I would have then had to spend the next three and a half hours sat next to someone feeling very uncomfortable, so I didn't feel like I was able to do that."

Before arriving back in Cardiff, she and her husband decided to self isolate, and have been doing so since before the news about the flight emerged.

She said they have mild symptoms and are hoping they just have a cold, but are taking a test on Tuesday.

Stephanie Whitfield told ITV Wales that she found out about the whole flight having to self-isolate from friends and on social media before receiving an email.

She said: "I was actually informed by friends who had seen it on the news and they were asking me if that was my flight...so I heard it through social media and messages before I actually saw the news myself and then I received an email about it yesterday afternoon."

Dr Lowe told Today: "In the last week we've had about 30 cases in Wales that have come back from Zante. Different flights on different days staying in different locations. These are confirmed positive cases and we're expecting that number to rise."

She said officials are in the process of reaching all 193 people on the Tui flight.

Dr Lowe said it is "very obvious" from the work carried out in Wales that the majority of people do not catch the virus from strangers.

"Yes, you can be unlucky, and you can get it from a random stranger or from a super spreader, but the vast majority of people get it from their workmates, their work buddies, their family, and their friends," she said.

Asked about whether airlines should be more proactive about telling people to wear masks, Dr Lowe said wearing face coverings "may help" but pointed out that they are an "informal measure", adding that it is difficult for airlines to police.

"If somebody is determined not to wear a mask, people often don't know how to wear masks properly, they touch them a lot, they wear them below their nose, they take them off to eat.

"And if you've got Covid symptoms, that will spread Covid symptoms quite rapidly through a confined space such as aircraft," she said.

Spencer Birns, interim CEO of Cardiff Airport, said: "We continue to work closely with all of our airline partners to facilitate passenger travel throughout this challenging time for the industry. TUI is taking every necessary measure following today's report."Cardiff Airport is closely following guidelines set out by Public Health Wales, FCO and UK Government and has already taken a number of measures to ensure the safety and security of our team and customers, which is our number one priority."

A spokeswoman for Tui said: "The health and safety of passengers is always our priority and we are concerned to hear of Mrs Whitfield's claims.

"Our crew are trained to the highest standards and in line with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) guidelines.

"Passengers are informed prior to travel and via PA announcements on the flight that they have to wear masks throughout and are not allowed to move around the cabin.

"Masks can only be removed when consuming food and drink. A full investigation is now under way as these concerns weren't reported during the flight or before today."