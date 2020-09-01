Education Minister Kirsty William has said ''every precaution has been made to minimise risk'' as pupils across Wales prepare to return to school this week.

The minister was seeking to reassure parents and teachers as schools begin to welcome pupils back from Tuesday.

She said: ''We know a lot more about the virus than we did back in March and find ourselves in a better place with the balance of risk now overwhelmingly in favour of children returning to school.

''Going back to school is critical. It's critical for children's development, health and well-being, especially for those who are most vulnerable in our communities.''

Welsh schools returned in June for a brief period to ''catch up and prepare'' before the Summer break.

But for some pupils it will be the first time back in school since their closure in March.

Safety measures put in place at schools include minimising the number of contacts that children have during the day. This could mean smaller classes and fixed desks with appropriate social distancing.

The Welsh Government said last week that it was up to local councils to decide whether face coverings should be worn by pupils in schools.