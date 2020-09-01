I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here

I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have said they are "looking forward" to the show being filmed in a remote castle in north Wales this year.

It was officially announced last week that Grwych Castle in Abergele would be the base for the 2020 series after weeks of speculation.

The pair, who have hosted the show since it began in 2002, appeared on ITV's This Morning when they were asked about their thoughts on the new series taking place outside of the Australia for the first time.

We are very much looking forward to it, because it’s going to be completely different. None of us quite knows what it’s going to be like, so I’m just intrigued.

“We love I’m A Celebrity… it’ a different cast each year, so a different vibe and you’re never quite sure what’s going to happen.

"You never know what it’s going to be, every year throws up something different. We absolutely love it.

Ant said, “It’s gonna be freezing, we know that!”

The location of the show, which is due to start in November, has been described as a "suitable replacement" for the jungle.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said, “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

"But Gwrych will definitely do that. The Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea," he said.

“While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!”