The Welsh Government has announced that all passengers on a flight from Zante into Cardiff Airport this evening will be given a letter telling them to self-isolate for the next 14 days to limit the spread of coronavirus.

It also said all passengers will be offered a coronavirus test within 48 hours of their return and will be offered a repeat test eight days after returning home.

It comes after Public Health Wales confirmed at least 16 cases of Covid-19 from three different parties were on a Tui flight to Cardiff on 25 August.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething MS said: "Public Health Wales have expressed direct concerns about the public health risk posed by passengers returning to Cardiff this evening from Zante/Zakynthos. I share that concern. It is almost certain that travellers returning to Wales from areas of higher Covid-19 incidence will lead to further seeding of infections within Wales. Travel into Wales from mainland Europe drove the first wave of Covid-19.

"Without action it is likely that there will be significant health and economic impacts arising from new clusters of infections and renewed disease transmission in Wales. I have therefore agreed the following actions:

"I am aware that travellers may be returning to Wales from Zante/Zakynthos this evening or tomorrow from other airports outside of Wales. I ask that these travellers self-isolate for 14 days on their return and request a test once they arrive home and to repeat the test eight days after returning home.

"In addition, I have pressed for an early meeting with the UK government and devolved nations tomorrow to consider the latest assessment of risk by the Joint Biosecurity Centre. There is an obvious need for us to consider the potential for changes to the Regulations in Wales which would require travellers arriving in the UK from Greece and possibly elsewhere to self-isolate on their return."