Police have said they are worried for the safety of a 27-year-old man who has been missing from Pembrokeshire since Sunday.

Maximillian Self was last seen at around 7am on Monday morning on Clare Street in Cardiff.

Police say that he was wearing shorts, t-shirt, swimming goggles and also suffers with poor mental health.

In an appeal on Facebook, Dyfed Powys Police said: "Maximillian Self is 27, and has been missing since around 2.30pm Sunday.

"Max suffers with poor mental health and we are worried for his safety. It is very unlike him to go out without telling someone where he is.

"Max went missing in Milford Haven, however we have had a confirmed sighting of him at around 7am this morning on Clare Street in Cardiff.

"He is around 6' 3" tall and has short light brown hair.

"He was last seen wearing shorts, T-shirt and swimming goggles. If you think you have seen Max, please get in touch straight away."

You can contact Dyfed Powys police on contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.