Tributes have been paid to a 26-year-old woman who died in a car crash in Rhondda Cynon Taff on Saturday.

Rhianne Nicholas died after a red Vauxhall Adam crashed into a tree at around 3.45am on Saturday on the A4119 in Penygraig.

Her family has paid tribute to a sister and mother who ''would constantly try to make you laugh and smile no matter how dark your day'', and someone who ''always put others first''.

Rhianne's family have set up a GoFuneMe page to help support her daughter.

Rhianne's brother Scott Nicholas said: ''To many of you she was a friend, to us she is forever a sister and a who would constantly try to make you you laugh and smile no matter how dark your day and a person who would always put others first even when the world was falling apart around her.

''We appreciate the messages that so many of you have sent us with your condolences and we apologise for not being able to respond to each and every one of you - but simply doing that would mean we would have to face the reality that is happening around us.''

South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for information and is asking for any witnesses to contact them.

A 24-year-old woman arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.