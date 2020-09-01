Wales has recorded 51 new cases of coronavirus as well as one reported death from the disease today, latest data shows.

It comes as the number of daily confirmed cases has been, in general, below 40 throughout August.

On Sunday 30 there were 56 new cases recorded however previously, that number had dipped through mid-August to numbers around 20.

One new death was also recorded, which is the first since last Thursday when a single death was also reported.

The overall amount of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales now stands at 18,063 while Public Health Wales say a total of 1,596 people have lost their lives because of the virus.

Tuesday's data from Public Health Wales shows that there has been an overall rise in daily confirmed Covid-19 cases compared to a few weeks ago.

For example, one week ago on Tuesday 25 August there were 28 cases reported. Seven days prior to that there were 24 cases and another week before then, 13 cases reported.

Daily cases last week (between 24 and 30 August) ranged from 19 and 56 but averaged at around 35 each day. Sunday's total of 56 was the only day that week to report a number above 40.

Between the 17 and 23 of August, there were between 14 and 34 new coronavirus cases reported every day - giving an average of 23 daily cases.

In their daily statement, Public Health Wales said they have identified "at least sixteen confirmed cases" of the virus from three different parties who were on a Tui flight from Zante to Cardiff on Tuesday 25 August.

Seven out of the 16 confirmed cases on board were infectious at the time of flying. All passengers on that flight have been advised to self-isolate as a result.