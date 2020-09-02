More than 70 people are set to lose their jobs in Wrexham after a food factory announced it would close at the end of September.

The announcement confirmed by Unite union comes as "another blow" to the north Wales economy, which has seen a number of job losses in recent months.

In July, aerospace giant Airbus confirmed that 1,435 jobs would be cut from its plant in Flintshire.

The Broughton site - which makes wings - employs around 6,000 workers with more than double that in the supply chain.

Unite said it has been in consultation with Tyson Foods for the last month but a buyer for the site could not be found.

Jo Goodchild, Unite Wales Regional Officer, said the news was "devastating for the loyal and dedicated workforce".

"The economy of North East Wales has seen a succession of large scale redundancies in recent months and today’s news is more bad news for the local area," she said.

"This site was first opened in 1962 under Frimbo Foods and is one of the main employers for individuals in the locality of Llay in Wrexham."

She added that some employees have worked at the site for more than 40 years and is the only job they have ever had.

"Unite will do everything it can to support our members affected through these challenging times. We will assist them to access all available help with retraining through our Wales Union Learning Fund project."