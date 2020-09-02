The prime minister has welcomed the announcement that a castle in north Wales will be used as the new location for the ITV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

It was officially announced last week that Gwrych Castle in Abergele would be the base for the 2020 series after weeks of speculation.

The series is usually filmed in Australia but this year has been moved to the UK as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

During his first Prime Minister’s Questions since Parliament’s summer recess began on July 22, Boris Johnson welcomed the announcement.

Conservative MP for Vale of Clwyd James Davies asked the prime minister to commend ITV for its decision, which he said would have a "positive impact on the regional economy".

It comes during a difficult time for the north Wales economy, with a number of companies announcing job cuts in communities across the region.

Boris Johnson responded to the question: "He's right to draw attention to the wonderful attractions of north Wales, which I know very well myself from when I tried to get elected there many years ago, unsuccessfully.

"I congratulate him on his success and may it be long repeated."

The prime minister unsuccessfully contested the newly-formed Clwyd South constituency in 1997.

He last visited north Wales in November in a bid to get his campaign back on track ahead of the 2019 General Election.

During PMQs on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer attacked the prime minister for a "crisis-littered" coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Keir said it had been a "wasted summer" which the government should have spent "preparing for the autumn and winter".