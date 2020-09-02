Climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion are set to hold a second day of protests in Cardiff.

The group will hold a socially-distanced ''beach party'' on the steps of the Senedd to highlight the threat of climate change on weather patterns and rising tides.

They claim most of Wales' capital city could be underwater within 80 years unless urgent action is taken to combat climate change.

On Tuesday, protesters climbed the UK Government's Welsh Office building in Cardiff to unfurl a banner calling for action on climate change.

It was followed by a march to Cardiff Bay, which attracted nearly 600 people.

The group are calling for Westminster MPs to back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, which would push the UK Government to meet targets to combat climate change.