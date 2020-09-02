An officer was assaulted as hundreds of animals were rescued from "awful conditions" after a police and RSPCA operation in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police's Rural Crime Team said that over 100 horses were rescued and two had to be put down after they visited a property on Tuesday.

More than 100 birds and rabbits were also removed from the property, they said.

In a statement on Twitter, the unit said: "Appalling day for the team today dealing with a large scale cruelty case with the RSPCA in Gwynedd.

Over 100 horses removed, 122 poultry and rabbits taken all in terrible condition.

"Sadly also one of the team was assaulted so one person arrested.

"A very sad day.

"Ourselves and the RSPCA have been working flat out since early this morning and we are still at the location rescuing animals.

"A truly harrowing day for all of the team and a case will be taken against the person responsible.

"These are awful conditions not just for animals."

Rural Crime Team manager Rob Taylor added: "To see animals being kept in such awful conditions is appalling and its shocking to have to remove over 100 horses for their welfare as well as a mixture of other animals.

"Also one of my officers was assaulted during the operation, this is a very sad day."