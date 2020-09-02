I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here

ITV has announced that it is looking for runners for this year's I'm A Celebrity series which is taking place in north Wales.

It was officially confirmed that the show would be taking place at Gwrych Castle in Abergele last week.

It is the first time that the series will be filmed outside of the Australian jungle and with the show getting ready to start later this year, ITV are looking for runners who live in nearby towns and villages to help.

A tweet shared by Gwrych Castle appealed for people living in Abergele, Llandudno, Conwy or Colwyn Bay to help with production.

The tweet also explained how people could apply.

Earlier this week hosts of the show Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly appeared on This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

When on the show they discussed what this year's series might look like, with Ant saying 'we know it is going to be freezing'.

"We are very much looking forward to it being in Wales, it’s going to be completely different. None of us quite knows what it’s going to be like, so I’m just intrigued," Dec said.