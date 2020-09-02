A field hospital in Neath that was rapidly built during the first wave of coronavirus is to be handed back.

The field hospital at Llandarcy Academy of Sport was filled with beds and equipment in case the number of people who needed hospital treatment because of Covid-19 exceeded the capacity at the region's hospitals.

The equipment and beds from the site will now be transferred to the Bay Field Hospital, located between Neath Port Talbot and Swansea.

With the short-term lease for Llandarcy coming to an end, the health board has taken steps to give the academy building back as the college prepares for its upcoming term.

Swansea Bay UHB Chief Executive Tracy Myhill said that the region is still prepared for a potential second wave.

“We are very grateful to the Llandarcy Academy of Sport, NTPC Group of Colleges, and Neath Port Talbot Council for their incredible support over the last few months.

“Our thanks, too, to Roy Thomas, the owner of Bay Studios, for being so accommodating and resourceful at very short notice, and the Ospreys, for so kindly giving up their training space at Llandarcy.

As we have a second facility at Bay, we are in the fortunate position of having an alternative solution. This means we are still prepared for a potential second wave while at the same time not causing undue disruption to businesses that need to come back online for the economic good of the area.

"It was about hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. We still have sufficientcapacity to cope with a second peak as we are consolidating everything into Bay," she added.