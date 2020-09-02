Plans have been unveiled for a new zip wire and viewing platform on the roof of Cardiff's iconic Principality Stadium.Tourists would climb 300ft onto the stadium roof and up to the spires before being launched over the Welsh capital.Stadium bosses hope the attraction would offer visitors the chance to "experience the Cardiff skyline" and have submitted plans to the city council.

The stadium - which is usually home Wales' rugby team - has been used as gig venue for stars including Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, Beyonce and Take That in recent years.But the 74,000-seat arena is currently in the hands of the NHS as it is on standby to be a coronavirus field hospital called the Dragon's Heart Hospital.Owners Millennium Stadium PLC are hopeful that when it reopens they will be permitted to launch the zip-wire as well as a viewing platform for tourists wanting to climb up and take in the sights.

The application asks to install a "stairway to existing mast structures and features to allow tourists to access the roof and experience the Cardiff skyline."It also wants to create "a suspension wire bridge with viewing platform."Drawings included in the plans show visitors dangling on a zip-line hanging from the stadium roof.

The application says that if the plans were approved, the venture would create two extra full-time and eight part-time jobs.A public consultation ends later this month and the decision will then be in the hands of council planners.