Online retail giant Amazon is to create hundreds more jobs in Wales in the build up to Christmas.

The company, which has created the world's largest online marketplace, employs around 1,000 people in permanent roles at a fulfilment centre in Swansea.

It announced it will be creating 200 more permanent jobs there by the end of the year, as well as 400 'seasonal roles' as part of plans to create 20,000 seasonal positions across the UK for the festive period.

40,000 The increase will take the company's total permanent UK workforce to more than 40,000.

The company has already taken on 3,000 new employees this year, so by the end of 2020 it will have recruited 10,000 extra staff in the UK.

Amazon said it will also be employing extra staff at its delivery centres in Newport and Port Talbot.

Stefano Perego, Amazon's vice president of European customer fulfilment, said: "Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles will help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon.

"We are employing thousands of talented individuals in a diverse range of good jobs from operations managers and tech professionals through to people to handle customer orders."