Video report by Dean Thomas-Welch

An investigation is underway after sensitive and personal medical information about children was accidentally released by Swansea Bay University Health Board.

The health board emailed the data to a father who had requested information about his own son's care. Robert Channon says he was "horrified" when he realised what had happened.

Robert, from Swansea, and his wife are primary carers to their 17-month-old baby Gethin.

Last year, Robert made a request to Swansea Bay University Health Board for information relating to his sons ongoing care.

Robert said he received thousands of thousands of pages of information but some included private information relating to other children who had been treated by the health board.

"Loads of the details were relating to Gethin, emails and reports, some quite upsetting reports around his birth but also mixed in with all those documents about Gethin were documents about other children as well.

"We found three names of children, parents and details of other serious incidents at the trust before we stopped reading them and sent them back."

If my son's data was released I would want to know so I could try to ensure it's kept as restricted as possible, access to it, and make sure it never happens again.

Swansea Bay University Health Board said it has referred itself to Information Commissioner's Office, in line with procedure.

The board added it has also begun an internal investigation to identify any immediate measures to prevent from this happening again.