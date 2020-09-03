A first-time mum has told ITV Wales that she found it 'really difficult' after having a baby during the coronavirus pandemic and that she's concerned about the lack of postnatal care mums are receiving during this time.

Rhiannon Picton-James says she found it a very 'isolating' experience and found it stressful 'not having anyone check' her stitches in the weeks after a difficult birth with her daughter Ada.

She said: "It was just a relief to get home from the hospital at first, but it did take a toll on me being in so much pain, only having ibuprofen and paracetamol to recover with, not having anyone to come check my stitches, not having the midwife come and give me a postnatal check up, to see is this OK, is this normal, because I'd never had a child and I didn't know."You kind of feel a sense of loss. It's kind of like I've lost out on this special time. It's supposed to be the happiest time of my life and I've had that taken away from me, I've missed out on that completely [due to the pandemic]. It's really, really difficult."

Tanya Spriggs, Swansea Bay UHB Nurse Director for Primary and Community Services said: "The pandemic has affected the delivery of many NHS services, including how mothers, fathers and new-borns are cared for. Our midwives and health visitors have safety as their top priority and are working flexibly and innovatively to offer the best care they can despite the challenges presented by Covid-19.

"To ensure we followed guidance set by Welsh Government to protect patients and staff, this has meant that the number of face-to-face contacts have necessarily been reduced. However, telephone calls and the use of digital services like FaceTime and Attend Anywhere have been used to ensure regular contact with mothers has continued."Before birth, mothers have been able to continue to have a choice of how and where to give birth, with most of their early post-natal care has been delivered in their own homes, either in person or virtually.

"Over the last few weeks the number of milestone home visits - including infant weight checks – has been increasing, with strict social distancing measures in place. Virtual community midwifery buddies have been set up, along with a maternity helpline.

"Later this month, in response to revised PPE guidance, health visitors will be able to offer a further return to more normal contacts with families."

First-time mum Rhiannon Picton-James says the pandemic has also had an impact on her mental health and that she found having a baby during this time very 'isolating.'

She told ITV Wales: "It was nothing like we imagined, we missed out on a lot of things like the parenting groups.

"We've never had a child before but we missed all the parenting classes which mean you also miss meeting other parents, other people with children so we've kind of missed that connection from the start.

"And then moving through, things slowly started to get cancelled so I was having appointments with the perinatal mental health team and they all had to be cancelled and turned into just brief five minute phone calls."