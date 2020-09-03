Police are investigating after reports that a woman was assaulted in Plymouth Woods in Ely, Cardiff on Monday morning.

South Wales Police says a 27-year-old woman was walking around Archer Recreation Ground at around 10am when she was grabbed and thrown to the floor by an unknown person.

Officers say the woman screamed for help and the individual, believed to be wearing a rain jacket and gloves, ran off.

South Wales Police says it believes other people were in the area at the time and is urging them to contact officers with any information they may have.

Officers have searched the area and have been doing additional patrols since the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact South Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.