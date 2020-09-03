A number of pubs in Maesteg have been deep cleaned after fears that people who have returned from Zante visited them.

A cleaning services company said it had a "busy morning" yesterday decontaminating the Maesteg Celtic, McNamara Arms and The Navi pub. It follows concerns on social media about a possible new case of coronavirus in the Maesteg area.

The Navi pub said the actions it took to get the premises deep cleaned were done as a "precautionary measure" to protect customers and staff. It said it has not been informed of any cases linked with the pub but following rumours, wanted to act "accordingly to keep everyone safe".

Bridgend Council said its Shared Regulatory Services team will be in touch with various establishments where it is alleged these individuals were out over the weekend. The council said it is providing support and advice.

The council added: "Anyone who is concerned about their health should arrange to be tested. Getting a coronavirus test is free and simple to do, either by visiting www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling the free number 119."

Public Health Wales said there have been 30 coronavirus cases in Wales linked to holidaymakers who had been to the Greek island of Zante.

The UK Government is facing growing pressure to reconsider quarantine rules for Greece after the measures introduced by the Welsh Government.

On Tuesday, tour operator TUI announced it would no longer be offering holidays to the resort of Laganas on Zante.

Welsh Labour MP and MS for Ogmore, Chris Elmore and Huw Irranca-Davies, said: "We will be continuing to work with the council, the Welsh Labour Government, the local health board, and Public Health Wales to ensure that Covid-19 cases are contained.

"We would urge all constituents to follow the very latest public health and personal health advice. If you are ever in any doubt: self-isolate and get tested. We will only get through this pandemic if we all follow the rules."