The size of a prehistoric shark made famous in Hollywood films has been revealed for the first time by a scientists at Swansea University.

Alongside experts at Bristol University, they revealed the Megalodon shark was more than two-and-a-half times the size of a full grown Great White Shark - and had fins as big as an adult human.

Until now the size of the prehistoric sea-beast could only be estimated.

The Megalondon - which means Big Tooth and featured in its own Hollywood movie - lived from about 23 million to three million years ago had a bite force five times as powerful of the Great White.

The results suggest a 16-metre megalodon is likely to have had a head about 4.65 metres long, a dorsal fin 1.62 metres tall and a tail 3.85 metres long.

This means an adult human could stand on the back of the shark and be about the same height as the dorsal fin.

Fossils found reveal that its super sharp triangular teeth were bigger than a human head.

Student Jack Cooper, used mathematical methods to work out its exact size.Jack, of Bristol University, said: "Megalodon was actually the very animal that inspired me to pursue palaeontology in the first place at just six years old, so I was over the moon to get a chance to study it."Jack and fellow students used tooth fossils to compare the Megalodon to five living shark species - including the Great White - to determine its dimensions.He said: "We could simply take the growth curves of the five modern forms and project the overall shape as they get larger and larger – right up to a body length of 16 metres (52 feet).”"This was my dream project. But to study the whole animal is difficult considering that all we really have are lots of isolated teeth.”

Study supervisor, Dr Catalina Pimiento from Swansea University, said: "Megalodon is not a direct ancestor of the Great White but is equally related to other macropredatory sharks such as the Makos, Salmon shark and Porbeagle shark, as well as the Great white. We pooled detailed measurements of all five to make predictions about Megalodon.”