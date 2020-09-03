Wales has added Portugal and six Greek islands to the quarantine list, meaning people will have to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

The Welsh Government made the announcement on Thursday minutes after the UK government announced it would not impose the same restrictions in England.

In a statement Health minister Vaughan Gething said, "I have decided to remove mainland Portugal, Gibraltar, French Polynesia and the Greek islands of Mykonos, Zakynthos, Lesvos, Paros and Antiparos and Crete from the list of exempt countries and territories.

"I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 04:00 on Friday 4 September."

The Azores and Madeira will remain exempt.

He said the action is being taken as a result of a "large number of cases of coronavirus have been imported into Wales from tourists returning from the Greek islands, in particular."

In the last week, there have been more than 20 cases confirmed in passengers on one flight from Zante to Cardiff.

What is the coronavirus rate like in those countries?

In Portugal there were 23.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country in the seven days to Wednesday, up from 15.3 a week earlier.

There were 13.8 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in Greece in the seven days to Wednesday, down from 14.9 a week earlier.

A seven-day rate of 20 is the threshold above which the UK Government will currently consider triggering quarantine conditions.