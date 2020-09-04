Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a 21-year-old man after a stabbing in Cardiff left a man critically ill.

South Wales Police are searching for Ricardo Brown, who they believe can ''assist'' in their investigation.

It comes after a 36-year-old man was stabbed on Plymouth wood Close in the Ely area of the Welsh capital. He remains in critical condition at the University Hospital of Wales.

Police were called to Plymouth wood Close in the early hours of August 26 Credit: Google maps

A 52-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have both been released on bail.

Mr Brown from the Ely area, but also has links to the West Midlands, officers say.

The public are advised not to approach Brown, but to report any sightings immediately.