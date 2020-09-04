Ryan Giggs praised Wales' desire and focus after seeing his side start their Nations League campaign with victory in Finland.

Kieffer Moore's 80th-minute finish from close range secured a 1-0 win at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium and gave Euro 2020 qualifiers Wales a third successive victory.

"It was difficult because not many of the players have had minutes on the pitch being so early in the season," Giggs said.

"A lot of the Finnish players have played games and are more match fit."

"But I thought we worked really hard, showed good desire and concentration."

The lack of pre-season training for both sets of players was evident and Wales captain Gareth Bale, making his first start since February, lasted only 45 minutes before being withdrawn at half-time.

But Wales called the tune for most of the night despite it being their first fixture for nearly 10 months.

Aaron Ramsey - the two-goal hero when Wales secured Euro 2020 qualification last November - was missing, and the Juventus playmaker was joined on the sidelines by Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Joe Allen and Joe Rodon among others.

But Bale was there to lead a Wales side sprinkled with youth, and one which saw Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt make his debut alongside the inexperienced Joe Morrell.

The 19-year-old had just 90 minutes of senior football under his belt, coming in a Europa League tie in Kazakhstan last November.

Fellow teenager Ethan Ampadu lined up at the back away from his usual midfield station as Bale formed a familiar three-pronged attack with James and Moore.

Both teams took the knee before kick-off in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and Wales started in positive fashion and had the ball in the net inside four minutes.

James sped down the left and cut back onto his right foot to deliver a cross which Moore headed in, although the celebrations were immediately cut short as German referee Daniel Siebert had spotted a tug on Leo Vaisanen.

The second half started without Bale, who had shown signs of rust with so little game-time over the previous seven months.

Finland should have taken the lead four minutes after the restart when Vaisanen, unmarked from two yards out, somehow managed to cannon his shot off a post when it was easier to score.

Neco Williams became Wales' second debutant on the hour mark, the Liverpool full-back taking up an unfamiliar advanced position as the England-qualified teenager put to bed any issues over his international allegiance.

Williams was the 17th player to make his Wales debut under Giggs and he made a positive impression as the Dragons finished strongly.

Their good work was rewarded when the impressive James, shrugging off his Manchester United struggles, broke free and crossed for Moore to send Wales top of the group ahead of Bulgaria's visit to Cardiff on Sunday.

Giggs said: "We got a little bit of luck with Finland hitting the post, but Wayne (Hennessey) didn't have a save to make and overall I'm really pleased."

"It was a difficult game, not many chances, and for us to win this game, start of the group away from home, I'm really pleased."

Hennessey set a new clean sheets record for Wales with his 35th shutout, eclipsing the 34 managed by Neville Southall in the 1980s and 1990s.

Skipper Gareth Bale had a quiet game on his first start since February.

"There was no problem," said Giggs, who handed debuts to Dylan Levitt, who started, and substitutes Neco Williams and Ben Cabango - the 16th, 17th and 18th players to make their first starts under his stewardship."

"It was the plan before the game to play 45 or one hour. He was fine, I just decided to bring him off after 45 with Sunday in mind as well."

"He's the player who's had least training sessions, so we knew it was going to be difficult."

Giggs added: "I think it's difficult for all the managers juggling the two matches in a short space of time so early in the season."

"With an eye on Sunday, I thought 45 minutes was good enough and long enough for Gareth."

David Brooks suffered an ankle injury in June 2019 which led to two operations. Credit: PA

The FAW have confirmed Bournemouth winger David Brooks has recovered from an ankle problem and has joined up with the squad in Cardiff.