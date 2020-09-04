A cluster of coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Rhonnda Cynon Taff.

Public Health Wales said a ''small number'' of cases have been identified in Porth and Penygraig.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said clusters of this nature are ''expected'' as the virus continues circulating.

However some young adults, who have tested positive, have been ''reluctant'' to share details of where they have been and who they have been in contact with.

''By not giving the Test Track Protect teams accurate information, these people are placing their own family members and friends at risk.''

''We are urging them to think about other members of their communities, put simply, they are risking other people's health and other people's lives, especially if they are symptomatic, not staying at home and mixing in the local community.''

Public Health Wales says the new cluster has been linked through social gatherings Credit: PA

Last week Public Health Wales urged people aged 18-30 to follow social distancing guidelines, adhere to quarantine rules after returning from overseas, and self-isolate if experiencing symptoms or if advised to by Track and Trace teams.

It followed a "cluster" of positive coronavirus cases in Merthyr Tydfil after 13 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a cluster around the Merthyr Tydfil area.

The cases were described as being "linked through social gatherings", and it appears the first cases contracted their infection whilst abroad.

Those returning from Zante will have to quarantine in Wales Credit: PA

This week, the Welsh Government added Portugal and six Greek islands to the quarantine list, meaning people will have to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

He said the action is being taken as a result of a "large number of cases of coronavirus have been imported into Wales from tourists returning from the Greek islands, in particular."

In the last week, there have been more than 20 cases confirmed in passengers on one flight from Zante to Cardiff.