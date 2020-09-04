The start of term has been delayed at a Welsh school after staff were told to self-isolate after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

17 members of staff and pupils in year 10 and 11 at Ysgol Bryn Castell in Bridgend must quarantine for 14 days. Some staff at the special school did return this week but students were not due back until Monday, September 7.Most pupils and staff will go in as planned next week but those in year 10 and 11 will have to continue learning from home.The school, which has more than 100 pupils aged seven to 19, will be deep-cleaned between now and Monday as a precaution.A Bridgend council spokesman said a member of the support team tested positive while helping the school prepare to welcome pupils back for the start of the new term.“No children were on the premises at the time and prompt action was immediately taken to isolate the member of staff in line with national guidelines while further advice was sought.“As a precautionary measure Public Health Wales have recommended that all members of the Key Stage Four team should now self-isolate for 14 days.''

Ysgol Bryn Castell is a maintained special school for pupils with social, emotional, and behavioural difficulties and a wide range of other needs including autistic spectrum disorder (ASD).More than one in 10 pupils are looked after by the local authority. The school was rated the second-highest possible standard of “good” by school inspection service Estyn last year.Schools do not have to shut if there is a confirmed case of coronavirus.