Extinction Rebellion activists gathered for another day of protest in Cardiff as part of their week long campaign.

Protesters set up a blockade at the Viridor Incinerator site at Trident Park in Splott, saying they are highlighting the "injustice of plans" to build a second incinerator in the area.

There are plans for the £150million energy plant to be built in Newlands Road, in the east of the city.

XR have been protesting since Tuesday - with demonstrations including a socially-distanced ''beach party'' on the steps of the Senedd to highlight the threat of climate change along with a protest where people tried to storm the new BBC building in Cardiff city centre.

Protesters outside BBC Wales' new headquarters in Cardiff city centre

XR have been campaigning all across the UK for the government to adopt the 'Climate & Ecological Emergency Bill' - a proposal that puts in place vital measures to tackle climate breakdown, halt species loss and damage to ecosystems.

On Tuesday 1 September, protesters climbed the UK Government's Welsh Office building in Cardiff to unfurl a banner calling for action on climate change.

It was followed by a march to Cardiff Bay, which attracted nearly 600 people.

The group are calling for Westminster MPs to back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, which would push the UK Government to meet targets to combat climate change.