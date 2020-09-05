A video taken outside a bar in Cardiff in the early hours of the morning shows hundreds of people gathered outside without social distancing.

It shows the area outside Coyote Ugly bar on St Mary Street in the city centre just after midnight.

Ian Cottrell, who filmed the video, said police "were not enforcing social distancing guidance."

Responding to the video on Twitter, South Wales Police said: "We will pass your feedback on to local officers. if you have any specific concerns about a business please raise these with Trading standards."

Lewis Beecham said this is a problem happening "every week". He took this photo of the bar on Friday 28th October:

Locals say the problem is happening regularly Credit: Lewis Beecham

The Welsh Government rules still state that just 30 people can meet up outside and individuals who are not from the same extended household must keep a two-metre distance from each other to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Coyote Ugly has been approached for comment.