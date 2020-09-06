Almost three quarters of people in Wales are not confident that the UK government will deliver on its promise to improve the economy of underperforming areas, an exclusive ITV Wales poll has found.

Boris Johnson pledged when he became prime minister in July 2019 that his government would lead a "levelling up" of prosperity - including higher living wages and higher productivity - across the UK.

He said, it was time "we unleashed the productive power not just of London and the South East" - but all parts of the UK.

He reiterated that promise to "unite and level up" the country after the Conservatives' landslide General Election victory in December, when the party won seats traditionally held by Labour in Wales, and across the north of England - the so-called "red wall".

But, an exclusive poll by YouGov for ITV Wales has found more than 70% of people are not confident that the UK government will deliver on that promise.

72% are not confident that levelling up will be delivered, including 53% of those who voted for the Conservative Party last December.

The poll's findings come as 40 Conservative MPs from across the UK launch a 'Levelling Up Taskforce'. It is calling on the government to set three tests on whether it is doing what it promised in poorer parts of the UK, including improving earnings and reducing unemployment in those areas.

Boris Johnson campaigned in Wales, including Barry Island, during the Tory leadership race last year Credit: PA

Previous research has found that Wales has, on average, more deprivation in its towns than any other region in England or Scotland.

In a report published by Cambridge University in January, researchers found seven towns in Wales have twice as much ‘severe deprivation’ than the average British town.

No Welsh town features in Britain’s 40 most economically improving areas.

Research shows seven towns in Wales have twice as much ‘severe deprivation’ than the average British town. Credit: PA

Today's poll is part of a special week of coverage across ITV News in Wales, the north of England, and the Midlands, called Levelling Up, which is looking at the state of economy, health and education in communities.

Economic development is an area of responsibility of the Welsh Government, as well as health and education. The minister responsible for the economy, Ken Skates MS, told ITV News that before the coronavirus pandemic hit, "all of the indicators were heading in the right direction" when it came to the growth of the economy.

"As a result of the immediate and unprecedented action taken by Welsh Government I am confident Wales, while we do face economic challenges, will emerge from coronavirus with confidence and with opportunities and make sure we level up our communities across Wales - but we need the UK Government to do so likewise."

The survey also asked people living in Wales how they feel coronavirus has affected their local area, health and their children's education.

Davina Davies says she feels her town is "disconnected" from places like Wrexham

During December's election, the Tory party gained seven seats in Wales - with areas such as Bridgend, Vale of Clwyd, Clwyd South and Delyn their target seats.

Davina Davies prepares 120 roast dinners every Friday for her community in the Ceiriog Valley, in the constituency of Clwyd South, which had been a Labour-held seat since 1997 until last year.

She told ITV News she feels like her town is "disconnected from Wrexham."

"If you feel a long way from Wrexham, you must feel a long way from Westminster", ITV Wales' Carole Green asks her.

"Absolutely - this is what I'm saying. If these things happen - that we are all treated equal, wouldn't it be a much better way of living?"

What else did the survey find?

56% are not satisfied with Boris Johnson's handling of the pandemic

57% said they do not trust the UK government to make the right decisions when tackling the coronavirus pandemic

In response to the poll findings, a UK government spokesperson said it will continue to "level up all the nations and regions of the UK" as the economy "gets moving" again after the coronavirus pandemic.

"From the very start we have been tackling the pandemic as one United Kingdom, following the best scientific advice and guidance of the four chief medical officers, who have been working closely together.

“The UK Government acted quickly to deliver one of the most generous and comprehensive economic packages in the world, supporting more than 500,000 jobs in Wales and providing the Welsh Government with £4bn in extra funding to tackle the virus.

“As we get the economy moving once again, we will provide the investment and support businesses need to get back on their feet, create jobs to replace those that have been lost and continue our work to level up all the nations and regions of the UK.”

YouGov polled 1,110 Welsh voters for ITV Cymru Wales between 28 August and 4 September.