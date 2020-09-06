Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after assault in Porth

Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with life-threatening injuries after an assault in Porth.

Officers are investigating the incident that took place on Eirw Road in the early hours of this morning at around 2:45am.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays in the area.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact 101.