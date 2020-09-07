Thirty pupils at a Cardiff school have been told to self-isolate after a student tested positive for coronavirus.The year 7 pupils at Ysgol Bro Edern have been identified as contacts of the confirmed case at the school and have been asked to remain at home.Cardiff council said an "enhanced clean" has been carried out on areas of the Penylan school used by the class.Head teacher Iwan Pritchard said the school and pupils are taking all the precautions necessary.

No members of staff have needed to quarantine."Due to the procedures we have in place, restricting contact between different classes and logging seating plans of all lessons, we have been able to limit the numbers of pupils needing to self-isolate and there is no need for parents or pupils that have not been contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned.Parents have been urged to remain alert and ensure that their children do not attend school if they develop symptoms.

A member of staff at Ysgol Bryn Castell in Bridgend tested positive last week.

The Cardiff school is one of many to be hit by the virus. There have been similar cases at both Cymmer Primary School and Pontygwaith Primary School in the Rhondda, Ysgol y Dderwen in Carmarthenshire and Woodlands Community primary in Cwmbran.Last week staff at Ysgol Bryn Castell in Bridgend were told to self-isolate with the start of term delayed for some pupils after a member of staff contracted coronavirus.

Over the week St Gwladys Primary School said 21 pupils were told to self-isolate after a memeber of staff tested positive for coronavirus.Latest figures from Public Health Wales how new coronavirus cases in Wales have been rising markedly in recent days.On Sunday there were 98 new cases recorded in Wales. It follows 77 new cases on Saturday and 51 on Friday.