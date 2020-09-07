Five bars in Cardiff city centre have been served with improvement notices after failing to comply with coronavirus health and safety measures.

Coyote Ugly, Peppermint, Mocka Lounge, Rum and Fizz, and Gin and Juice have all been issued with notices giving them 48 hours to make changes to the way they have been operating.

It comes after video footage emerged over the weekend showing crowds of people gathered closely together outside of Coyote Ugly on St Mary Street.

Cardiff Council says if the necessary improvements are not made then the venues could be served with closure notices.

Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Michael Michael, said: “It is the responsibility of businesses to ensure that social distancing is maintained and their premises can be used in a way that is safe for customers and staff and minimises the potential for Covid-19 to spread.”

“Ensuring the city centre is safe to visit is a priority and scenes like those seen on St Mary Street at the weekend are simply unacceptable.

“Businesses should be in no doubt that we will take action against any premises that aren’t operating in a safe manner. Officers will be returning to the businesses issued with improvement notices, and visiting others across the city, and will not hesitate to issue closure notices if needed.”

According to Covid regulations in Wales, up to four households can join together to form an extended household. Anyone outside of this extended household must maintain a two metre social distance.

On Monday, Wales recorded 133 new cases of coronavirus - the highest daily number of confirmed cases since June 27.

It follows repeated appeals from Public Health Wales for people to follow social distancing guidelines, and has prompted concern that we could be seeing the beginnings of a second wave.